China cautions U.S. against irresponsible remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 13:55, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday opposed U.S. accusations of destabilizing the Taiwan region with intense military activities, urging the U.S. to stop making irresponsible remarks on Taiwan issues.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing. He commented on Pentagon spokesman John Kirby's remarks that criticized China for stepping up efforts to "intimidate and pressure Taiwan and other allies and partners, including increasing military activities in the vicinity of Taiwan, the East China Sea, and the South China Sea."

Expressing strong dissatisfaction with Kirby's remarks, Zhao said China's legitimate and reasonable measures safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and rights and interests.

With the joint efforts of China and neighboring countries in the South China Sea, the situation in the region is generally stable, Zhao said. He added that the relevant U.S. remarks have seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques, deliberately using relevant issues to provoke relations between countries in the region and sending out wrong and irresponsible signals to the outside world.

Zhao noted U.S. negative actions, saying it exposed the true face of the U.S. as a disruptor of regional peace and stability. These U.S. actions include selling weapons to Taiwan and strengthening official military ties with the island, including launching a 750 million U.S. dollar worth weapons sale to Taiwan, U.S. military planes landing on Taiwan Island, and frequent naval ships passing through the Taiwan Strait.

"We urge the U.S. to take China's position and concerns seriously and strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three communiques. The U.S. should also stop making irresponsible remarks on Taiwan and maritime issues and do more to benefit China-U.S. ties and regional peace and stability," Zhao said.

