U.S. always seeks to demonize rising China: British writer

Xinhua) 08:39, October 15, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The United States has sought to demonize China and enlist allies against it, Fowdy wrote.

MOSCOW, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The United States will always find a reason to blame, attack, or demonize a rising China, said British writer Tom Fowdy in an article published by Russian broadcaster RT recently.

"The blindingly obvious geopolitical reality is that America will not accept a rival power" that weakens its Pax-Americana unipolar control since 1991, Fowdy, a political and international relations analyst with a primary focus on East Asia, wrote in the op-ed piece published on Monday.

"It is not a surprise, therefore, that the United States has accordingly sought to demonize China and enlist allies against it, and subsequently uses Beijing's own retaliations to this process as further cause to demonize it," said the article.

