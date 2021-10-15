Mainland denounces DPP authority's accusations against UN resolution

Xinhua) 09:11, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Thursday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's repeated distortions and criticisms against the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The DPP authority's act aims to deny that Taiwan is a part of China and is a dangerous provocation, said a statement by the spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Resolution 2758, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971 with an overwhelming majority, has solved once and for all the issue of China's representation in the UN in political, legal, and procedural terms.

Hyping the "representation" of Taiwan at the UN is an act of ignorance and contempt for international law, said the statement, adding that the DPP authority aims to stir up political issues by doing so.

It stressed that the Taiwan region's participation in international organizations and their events must be handled per the one-China principle.

The reunification of China is a just cause and has won broad support from the international community, the statement said. It added that Resolution 2758 has demonstrated the authority of international law and brooks no distortion or challenge.

