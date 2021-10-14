DPP authority slammed for touting false "two states" theory

Xinhua) 10:00, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for making remarks touting the so-called "two states" theory.

"The two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, and the relations across the Strait are not state-to-state relations," Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference.

In response to a query about the remarks by the DPP leader Sunday which claimed that the two sides "should not be subordinate to each other," Ma described the remarks as blatant touting of the false "two states" theory.

No matter how the DPP tries to gloss over its rhetoric for "Taiwan independence," it cannot cover up its evil intention of splitting the country, Ma noted.

He said this further proves that it is provocation by the DPP authority to seek "independence" that has caused the current tension in cross-Strait relations and threatened peace and stability in the region.

