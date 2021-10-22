DPP's collusion with external forces for "Taiwan independence" doomed: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:16, October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson Thursday lashed out at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for colluding with lawmakers in several countries to create Taiwan-related bills.

Any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces is doomed to fail, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Ma made the statement in response to a query on the adoption of a so-called report by the European Parliament on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan.

The report is a gross violation of the one-China principle and the commitments made openly by the EU on the Taiwan question. It sends erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Ma said, stressing that China strongly condemns and resolutely opposes it.

Ma reiterated that there is only one China and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory, adding that the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair that brooks no foreign interference.

The spokesperson urged the EU institution to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, correct its wrong actions, and prudently and properly handle the Taiwan-related issues.

