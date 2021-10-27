FM spokesperson slams DPP official's overseas visit for touting "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 09:48, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday lashed out at the visit to Europe by Joseph Wu, an official with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, saying that any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by brownnosing foreign forces is doomed to fail.

"Joseph Wu is a typical 'Taiwan independence' separatist, and the real purpose of his visit is to advocate the 'Taiwan independence' separatist proposition, create the illusion of 'one China, one Taiwan' and sow discord between China and countries with diplomatic relations," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

China firmly opposes relevant countries conniving "Taiwan independence" separatists, Zhao said, urging those countries to abide by the one-China principle and not to provide platforms for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

"China's determination and will of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unswerving, and will take all necessary measures to firmly smash any 'Taiwan independence' attempt," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)