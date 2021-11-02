Home>>
Frigate Yichang fires rocket depth charges
(China Military Online) 10:37, November 02, 2021
A ship-borne helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the guided-missile frigate Yichang (Hull 564) during a coordinated operation in late October, 2021. A destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command organized a round-the-clock maritime drill to beef up troop’s maritime operation capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chenjie)
