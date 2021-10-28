Naval aviation brigade conducts air-to-ground attack training exercise

China Military Online) 08:40, October 28, 2021

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command gets in position to take off for an air-to-ground attack training exercise on September 7, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xuhong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)