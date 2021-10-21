Chinese and Russian naval troops participate in Joint Sea 2021

October 21, 2021

The Chinese naval comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 902) fires at floating mines during the China-Russia joint naval exercise Joint Sea-2021on Oct. 15, 2021. Being a normal arrangement made by the two navies according to the annual plan, the Joint Sea-2021 exercise kicked off on October 14 in waters near Russia's Peter the Great Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Jingang)

