Chinese and Russian naval troops participate in Joint Sea 2021
(China Military Online) 11:08, October 21, 2021
The Chinese naval comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 902) fires at floating mines during the China-Russia joint naval exercise Joint Sea-2021on Oct. 15, 2021. Being a normal arrangement made by the two navies according to the annual plan, the Joint Sea-2021 exercise kicked off on October 14 in waters near Russia's Peter the Great Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Jingang)
