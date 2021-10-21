PLA Naval Air Force's live-fire drill in South China Sea in 60 seconds

CGTN) 08:58, October 21, 2021

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Naval Air Force in the Southern Theater Command recently organized teams of fighter bomber aircraft to conduct live-fire drills in South China Sea. The precision strike drill aims to test the ability of pilots to carry out missions under complex weather conditions.

During the drill, several fighter bombers carrying multi-type weapons took off at a fast speed. In order to avoid ground radar search and air defense fire strikes, the fighter formation adopted the ultra-low altitude to conceal penetration at sea.

Upon reaching the intended sea area, the fighter bombers quickly climbed up through the clouds to the ideal position and carried out horizontal bombing on the targets. After finishing the first attack, the fighters returned back to base, then took off again after fuel supply and bombs loading.

