39th Chinese naval escort taskforce conducts replenishment-at-sea
(China Military Online) 08:47, October 18, 2021
Sailors assigned to the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce connect a fuel probe from the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) to their ship during a replenishment-at-sea operation in waters of the South China Sea on October 1, 2021. The 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce is composed of the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi (Hull 118), guided-missile frigate Yantai (Hull 538), and comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889), together with two shipborne helicopters and dozens of special operations soldiers. It is the first time for Destroyer Urumqi to carry out the escort mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yang)
