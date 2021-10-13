Destroyer Suzhou carries out combat-readiness patrol

China Military Online) 09:42, October 13, 2021

The guided-missile destroyer Suzhou (Hull 132) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons at mock sea targets during a maritime combat-readiness patrol mission in early October, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Zidong)

