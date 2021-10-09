Home>>
Bayi Aerobatics Team performs aerobatic stunts in Airshow China 2021
(China Military Online) 09:40, October 09, 2021
J-10 fighter jets attached to the PLA Air Force's Bayi Aerobatics Team perform aerobatic stunts during a six-day airshow in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 29, 2021. The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, was held from September 28 to October 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)
