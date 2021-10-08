Home>>
Howitzers fire at targets in live-fire exercise
(China Military Online) 08:38, October 08, 2021
Truck-mounted self-propelled howitzers assigned to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire at targets during a live-fire training exercise in mid September, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)
