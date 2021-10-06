US urged to stop making the same errors

China Daily) 10:18, October 06, 2021

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, reads a joint statement by 75 countries at the General Debate of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Friday, Oct 1, 2021, calling for global solidarity for vaccine equity. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday called on the United States to cast off its arrogance and prejudices and to stop repeating the same mistakes.

At the 76th session of the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) of the General Assembly, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, also refuted groundless comments on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet made by the US, Germany and other countries.

The envoy emphasized that China firmly opposes nations' use of the UN's platform to deliberately provoke confrontation and fabricate human rights issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, and he warned the US not to go further down the wrong path.

Zhang said the US conjured up crimes and lies for political purposes and made groundless accusations against China.

The so-called "forced labor" and "genocide" allegations made by the previous US administration that have purportedly been occurring in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region are the "lie of the century", and the current US leadership continues to push that narrative, engaging in "lie diplomacy", he said.

"Lies repeated a thousand times are still lies," the envoy said. "Countless facts have proved that the US' accusations are groundless and made to support its own political needs. The purpose is to cause chaos and contain China's overall development. China firmly opposes and rejects this."

Zhang also pointed out that the international community should pay attention to the human rights situation in the US. The country often regards itself as a defender of democracy and human rights, but in fact, it is the biggest destroyer of democracy and human rights, he said.

The world needs dialogue instead of confrontation, and countries should choose cooperation instead of confrontation, Zhang said.

"I hope that the United States will return to the correct path of dialogue and cooperation, and do something practical and good for the promotion and protection of human rights."

