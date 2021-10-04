Home>>
China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response
(Xinhua) 13:52, October 04, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Monday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Ili reported two locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New evidence suggests coronavirus jumped from animals to humans multiple times
- Harbin imposes strict COVID-19 measures during National Day holiday
- U.S. urges for more vaccination against COVID-19, with help of mandates, guidelines
- Beijing girl brews prosperous wine enterprise in Xinjiang
- More than half of U.S. citizens distrust gov't on COVID-19 issues: poll
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.