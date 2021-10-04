We Are China

China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response

Xinhua) 13:52, October 04, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Monday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Ili reported two locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

