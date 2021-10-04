Harbin imposes strict COVID-19 measures during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:19, October 04, 2021

A staff member checks the personal information of a traveler at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2021. Strict epidemic prevention and control measures have been imposed at the city's main shopping malls, tourist attractions and other sites where mass gatherings take place during the ongoing National Day holiday. Many essential workers stick to their posts to conduct temperature checks, health code checks, and disinfection. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

