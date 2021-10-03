Home>>
People enjoy National Day holiday across China
(Xinhua) 09:46, October 03, 2021
|Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2021 shows tourists rafting at the Great Nanjiang Canyon in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Saturday was the second day of China's week-long National Day holiday. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
