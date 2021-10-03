Languages

Sunday, October 03, 2021

People enjoy National Day holiday across China

(Xinhua) 09:46, October 03, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2021 shows tourists rafting at the Great Nanjiang Canyon in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Saturday was the second day of China's week-long National Day holiday. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

