Tianjin sees retail boom during National Day holiday

(Xinhua)    17:17, October 09, 2020

TIANJIN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Amid rebounding consumption, China's northern port city of Tianjin saw retail sales increase during the eight-day National Day holiday that ended Thursday, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

Data from the commission showed 28 major shopping malls raked in a total of 539 million yuan (79.5 million U.S. dollars) during the holiday, up 2.4 percent from the same period last year, while 96 supermarket chains brought in a total of 316 million yuan, up 16.06 percent.

The city's six major night markets saw over 2 million visits during the holiday, up roughly 10 percent year on year, with sales totaling 65 million yuan, up 5 percent from last year.

The catering industry also saw robust growth, with 28 catering companies drawing total revenues of 28.2 million yuan, an increase of 11.62 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

