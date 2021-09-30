China stresses strict COVID-19 prevention during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:45, September 30, 2021

Medical workers work at a temporary lab for nucleic acid testing in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities have advised against letting down the guards on COVID-19 prevention and control during the upcoming National Day holiday, which starts on Friday.

Health authorities across the country should put in place anti-epidemic measures to guard against both imported and locally transmitted cases in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence during the holiday, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Calling for intensified efforts in epidemic monitoring and early warning, Mi said, once spotted, new infections should be dealt with in a swift and accurate manner.

Dubbed the "Golden Week" for tourism and consumption boom, the seven-day National Day holiday is expected to see more travels and gatherings.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)