China stresses strict COVID-19 prevention during National Day holiday
Medical workers work at a temporary lab for nucleic acid testing in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities have advised against letting down the guards on COVID-19 prevention and control during the upcoming National Day holiday, which starts on Friday.
Health authorities across the country should put in place anti-epidemic measures to guard against both imported and locally transmitted cases in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence during the holiday, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.
Calling for intensified efforts in epidemic monitoring and early warning, Mi said, once spotted, new infections should be dealt with in a swift and accurate manner.
Dubbed the "Golden Week" for tourism and consumption boom, the seven-day National Day holiday is expected to see more travels and gatherings.
Photos
Related Stories
- Expert recommends booster shot against COVID-19 for high-risk groups
- China releases chronicle of international cooperation on WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part
- U.S. hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as cases surge: media
- Child COVID-19 cases make up 27 pct of total cases in U.S.: media
- DRC receives a batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.