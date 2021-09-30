U.S. hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as cases surge: media

Xinhua) 09:54, September 30, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows a mobile COVID-19 testing site in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Hospitals are overwhelmed since there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, VOA news has reported.

"The health care systems in some parts of the country are "in dire straits," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"They are running out of beds," she said, adding that the medical staff have been working hard to get people vaccinated.

She said that people who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be in the hospital than those who have been inoculated. "Our hospitals are filled with unvaccinated people," the doctor said.

