More than half of U.S. citizens distrust gov't on COVID-19 issues: poll
MOSCOW, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- A majority of U.S. citizens have little or no trust in their government and president with regard to the accuracy of the information on COVID-19, Russia's media has reported recently.
About 53 percent of U.S. citizens have little or no trust at all in their government and president, while only 45 percent continue to trust U.S. President Joe Biden on coronavirus matters, Russia's RT website citing a poll by research and consulting firm Axios/Ipsos as saying.
Public trust in the U.S. president's ability to provide accurate information on the coronavirus declined since January following Biden's inauguration, according to the poll.
"This lack of trust extends beyond Biden and to the entire federal government, with only 49 percent saying they trust the government to provide accurate information on COVID-19," said the article.
The percentage of respondents that view the coronavirus as a major health risk has also increased.
