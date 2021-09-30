Chinese mainland reports 16 imported COVID-19 cases, 6 local infections

Xinhua) 10:51, September 30, 2021

A supermarket employee delivers daily necessities to residents under close-off management in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Wednesday saw 16 imported COVID-19 cases and six locally-transmitted infections newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

All of the newly-added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

Shanghai saw one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

A total of 9,025 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Of them, 8,521 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 504 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,584 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 908 confirmed cases receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions, and one suspected infection on the mainland.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, all of whom were from outside the mainland. There were 354 asymptomatic cases, of whom 342 were imported, still under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 71 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,216 cases, including 842 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,905 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

