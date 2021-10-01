Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections
(Xinhua) 14:32, October 01, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and ten locally-transmitted infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.
All of the newly-added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.
Shanghai reported two new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.
There were no new deaths from COVID-19.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.208 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
- Chinese mainland reports 16 imported COVID-19 cases, 6 local infections
- China stresses strict COVID-19 prevention during National Day holiday
- Expert recommends booster shot against COVID-19 for high-risk groups
- China releases chronicle of international cooperation on WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.