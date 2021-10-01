Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

Xinhua) 14:32, October 01, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and ten locally-transmitted infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

All of the newly-added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

Shanghai reported two new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

