Senior Chinese diplomat to meet with U.S. national security advisor

Xinhua) 09:26, October 06, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Zurich, Switzerland, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will meet with Sullivan "according to the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. heads-of-state on Sept. 10 in their phone call and as agreed upon by China and the United States," said Hua Chunying.

"They will exchange views on China-U.S. relations and relevant issues." Hua said.

