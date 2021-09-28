Chinese FM meets with UN chief via video link

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link.

Wang said China has always attached great importance to its cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the country has been a staunch supporter and contributor to the UN's cause over the past 50 years.

"We will continue to firmly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the international system with the UN at its core, and support the UN in playing its due role in international affairs," he said.

Noting the changes and uncertainty the world is facing, Wang said China firmly opposes any words and deeds that create divisions and advocate the Cold War, and will make new contributions to the cause of peace and development of humankind.

Wang said China welcomes the active participation of all parties into the Global Development Initiative to form international consensus and take common actions.

Guterres hailed China's long-term firm support for multilateralism and the UN's core position.

He said the UN is ready to work closely with China to uphold and practice multilateralism, advocate international relations based on mutual respect, and jointly tackle global challenges, especially to promote the international community to provide greater support and assistance to developing countries in recovering from COVID-19 and tackling climate change.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-U.S. relations.

The U.S. side recently indicated that it does not want confrontation or Cold War and expressed hopes that bilateral relations will return to the right track, Wang said. He pointed out that the key is to put the words into concrete action and bring its China policy back to a rational and pragmatic track.

