Chili peppers dried in China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 16:57, September 30, 2021
Undated photo shows chili peppers are aired on fields in Bohu County in Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Nian Lei)
Chili pepper has become one of the pillar industries in Bohu County so far. At this time of year, farmers are busy drying, sorting and bagging chilies.
