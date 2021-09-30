Chili peppers dried in China's Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 16:57, September 30, 2021

Undated photo shows chili peppers are aired on fields in Bohu County in Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Nian Lei)

Chili pepper has become one of the pillar industries in Bohu County so far. At this time of year, farmers are busy drying, sorting and bagging chilies.

