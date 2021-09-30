Home>>
HK and Maocao teens visit Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai
(Ecns.cn) 13:32, September 30, 2021
Teenagers from Hong Kong and Macao take a group photo in front of Y-20A transport aircraft during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Zhuhai is one of nine mainland cities classified into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area(GBA).
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA Air Force unveils new aircraft at Airshow China
- Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet flies in the sky above Zhuhai
- FC-31 stealth fighter, GJ-11 stealth attack drone that belong to China's "20" aircraft family on display at Airshow
- Saudi Hawks aerobatics show held at Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh
- PLA fighter jets to perform at 13th Airshow China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.