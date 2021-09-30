HK and Maocao teens visit Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai

Ecns.cn) 13:32, September 30, 2021

Teenagers from Hong Kong and Macao take a group photo in front of Y-20A transport aircraft during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Zhuhai is one of nine mainland cities classified into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area(GBA).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)