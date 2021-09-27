Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet flies in the sky above Zhuhai

(People's Daily App)

On Saturday, a J-20 stealth fighter jet was seen flying through the sky above Zhuhai， South China's Guangdong Province.

The J-20 stealth fighter jet will be on display at the upcoming 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021.

Its performance will demonstrate that it can carry out the duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

