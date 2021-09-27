Home>>
Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet flies in the sky above Zhuhai
(People's Daily App) 09:57, September 27, 2021
On Saturday, a J-20 stealth fighter jet was seen flying through the sky above Zhuhai， South China's Guangdong Province.
The J-20 stealth fighter jet will be on display at the upcoming 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021.
Its performance will demonstrate that it can carry out the duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.
(Video source: CMG; Compiled by Dong Xiaojing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- FC-31 stealth fighter, GJ-11 stealth attack drone that belong to China's "20" aircraft family on display at Airshow
- Saudi Hawks aerobatics show held at Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh
- PLA fighter jets to perform at 13th Airshow China
- Italian Air Force holds airshow to mark 60th anniversary of Frecce Tricolori
- Sivrihisar Airshow 2021 kicks off in Turkey
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.