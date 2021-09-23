Home>>
PLA fighter jets to perform at 13th Airshow China
(Ecns.cn) 14:00, September 23, 2021
Seven fighter jets of the Bayi Aerobatics Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force arrive at Zhuhai International Airshow Center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, the Greater Bay Area, Sept. 22, 2021. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The 13th China International Aviation &Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) will be held here between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
