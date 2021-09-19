Home>>
Replenishment-at-sea drill in South China Sea
(China Military Online) 16:37, September 19, 2021
The comprehensive supply ship Weishanhui (Hull 887) provides supplies to the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan (Hull 175) during an alongside replenishment-at-sea drill in waters of the South China Sea on August 20, 2021. They are attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
