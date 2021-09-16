Home>>
PLA air force organizes multi-subject extreme training
(China Military Online) 08:33, September 16, 2021
Special operations members assigned to the PLA Air Force march forward under alternate cover during the Hell Week extreme military training in late August. Within the week-long training courses, all the 75 participating members were required to complete 25 training subjects, including loaded march and surviving in the wild. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)
