Chinese army demonstrates unmanned equipment

(People's Daily App) 14:44, September 10, 2021

The People's Liberation Army performs a demonstration of its unmanned equipment during the Shared Future 2021 international peacekeeping drill at a tactical training base in Central China's Henan Province.

Scheduled to run through September 15, the drill included an explosive-searching drone, a disinfection drone and an explosive-handling robot.

(Video source: CCTV, compiled by Feng Zhenglin)

