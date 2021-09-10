Home>>
Chinese army demonstrates unmanned equipment
(People's Daily App) 14:44, September 10, 2021
The People's Liberation Army performs a demonstration of its unmanned equipment during the Shared Future 2021 international peacekeeping drill at a tactical training base in Central China's Henan Province.
Scheduled to run through September 15, the drill included an explosive-searching drone, a disinfection drone and an explosive-handling robot.
(Video source: CCTV, compiled by Feng Zhenglin)
