Naval aviation troops conduct coordination flight training
(China Military Online) 09:34, September 09, 2021
A fighter jet soars into the sky during a coordination flight training exercise conducted by the naval aviation troops under the PLA Eastern Theater Command in late August, 2021. The coordination training aimed to hone the joint combat capability of multi-type warplanes under complex conditions. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Peng)
