Home>>
Armored vehicles maneuver to training base
(China Military Online) 09:34, September 03, 2021
A group of armored vehicles attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army maneuver on dirt roads in speed to a designated training base for a tactical test on August 12, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Wei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.