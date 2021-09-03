Armored vehicles maneuver to training base

China Military Online) 09:34, September 03, 2021

A group of armored vehicles attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army maneuver on dirt roads in speed to a designated training base for a tactical test on August 12, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Wei)

