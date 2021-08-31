Home>>
Pilots make retrospective reviews after 24-hour flight
(China Military Online) 08:53, August 31, 2021
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command make review and summary after a round-the-clock fight training exercise on August 24, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Shu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Fighter jets take off for round-the-clock training
- Chinese military to hold multinational peacekeeping drill
- PLA holds far sea exercises amid multinational drills targeting China, 'shows capability, determination against provocation'
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 24th rotation
- Airmen load missiles onto launching truck
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.