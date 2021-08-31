Pilots make retrospective reviews after 24-hour flight

China Military Online) 08:53, August 31, 2021

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command make review and summary after a round-the-clock fight training exercise on August 24, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Shu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)