PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 24th rotation

Xinhua) 08:48, August 26, 2021

Officers and soldiers wave goodbye to their comrades leaving Hong Kong on rotation in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 25, 2021. The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Wednesday completed the 24th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997. Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). (Photo/Xinhua)

