Home>>
PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 24th rotation
(Xinhua) 08:48, August 26, 2021
Officers and soldiers wave goodbye to their comrades leaving Hong Kong on rotation in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 25, 2021. The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Wednesday completed the 24th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997. Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). (Photo/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- More PLA-donated vaccines arrive in Laos
- Type 055 large destroyer enters Sea of Japan, 'sends warning to militarists'
- 14th Five-Year Plan shows central govt's staunch support for Hong Kong: Carrie Lam
- Frigate Anqing fires rocket-propelled depth charges in maritime training
- Central gov't official says policy towards Hong Kong will not change
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.