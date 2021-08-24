Central gov't official says policy towards Hong Kong will not change

Xinhua) 12:57, August 24, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government's policy towards the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will not change, Huang Liuquan, deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said Tuesday.

The "one country, two systems" policy will not change and the central government supports Hong Kong in maintaining its status as a free port and a separate customs territory, reinforcing and improving its competitive advantages, and protecting the legitimate interests of investors here, Huang said at a forum on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development.

Huang is in a visiting central government delegation to brief various sectors in Hong Kong on the opportunities from the 14th Five-Year Plan.

China's reform and opening-up will not change and the HKSAR has an irreplaceable role to play in the process, Huang said.

Huang also emphasized the support for the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong and mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area will be complementary to each other in aspects from finance and technological innovation to high-end services, Huang said, adding that their cooperation will bring fresh impetus to the area and lead to common development.

