More PLA-donated vaccines arrive in Laos

Xinhua) 11:16, August 25, 2021

VIENTIANE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the Lao People's Army, carried by PLA Air Force's Y-20 transport aircraft, has arrived at Wattay International Airport in Lao capital Vientiane.

Defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Laos Li Bing and Deputy Minister of National Defense Vongkham Phommakone attended the handover ceremony held on the arrival of the vaccines on Monday.

The Lao deputy defense minister spoke highly of the Chinese army's assistance and expressed sincere gratitude. He said that various anti-epidemic materials such as COVID-19 vaccines, medical masks and virus testing reagents, as well as military medical experts from the Chinese army, have played an important role in preventing and controlling the spread of the epidemic in Laos.

The continuous care and valuable support to the Lao People's Army from the Chinese side fully demonstrate the brotherhood of the two countries and two armies which share the common ideology and belief, and the spirits of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the unbreakable community with a shared future, which is of strategic importance for deepening the friendly Laos-China cooperation, said the Lao officer.

Li Bing said, when addressing the ceremony, that since the outbreak of the epidemic in Laos, the Chinese army has been providing various anti-epidemic supplies, and has sent military medical experts to Laos to help fight the epidemic.

The PLA has faithfully practiced the initiative of building a global community of health for all, and actively participated in international cooperation against the epidemic, and will continue to work hand in hand with the Lao People's Army to fight the epidemic, said Li.

