Chinese hospitals asked to keep adequate epidemic control staff

Xinhua) 09:28, August 25, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A State Council task force has asked hospitals in China to ensure a reasonable size of epidemic prevention and control staff and not to downsize them for "any reason."

There should be one full-time epidemic control specialist for every 150 to 200 beds in hospitals not specialized in treating COVID-19, according to the latest notice from the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism team.

The number should be 1.5 times to two for hospitals specialized in COVID-19 treatment, the document said, urging sufficient and effective measures to prevent nosocomial infections.

Small clinics that do not provide residential treatment can hire part-time epidemic control specialists.

The document also includes measures to improve training and welfare of epidemic control specialists and a clear description of their duties.

