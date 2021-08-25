China urges U.S. to return to science-based COVID-19 origins tracing

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday opposed COVID-19 origins tracing by U.S. intelligence agencies, urging the U.S. to return to the course of scientific origins tracing as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on a report on the COVID-19 origins tracing being compiled by U.S. intelligence agencies.

"As is widely known, the origins tracing needs science, not intelligence. It is anti-scientific for intelligence agencies to engage in virus origins tracing," Wang said.

Noting the notorious record of U.S. intelligence agencies, Wang said the so-called report cannot be truth-based. "It's just a planted report with conclusions preset and then 'evidence' pieced together. It is not credible at all."

The purpose of origins tracing is to safeguard the lives and health of people of all countries, not to shift responsibility, suppress opponents, and serve one's selfish interests, Wang said, stressing solidarity in origins tracing studies.

He said since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. has politicized anti-epidemic efforts, which has led to the country having the largest number of infections and deaths and made U.S. people pay a heavy price.

Now, for ulterior political purposes, the U.S. has used intelligence agencies to conduct the so-called investigation on the COVID-19 origins tracing, undermining international cooperation. Such move has been widely opposed and questioned by the international community, said Wang.

He urged the U.S. to proceed from the interests of life and health of its own people and people globally, stop political manipulation, and return to the course of scientific origins tracing as soon as possible.

