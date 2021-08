COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged 12-17 starts in Nanjing

Xinhua) 13:00, August 24, 2021

A student registers for vaccination at a vaccination point of Wenshu middle school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Nanjing started administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines among minors aged between 12 and 17. (Photo by Ge Qingxin/Xinhua)

