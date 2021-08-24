Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:59, August 24, 2021

Staff members check a passenger's identity information and health code at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Henan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 34 new imported cases, including nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, seven in Zhejiang, four in Yunnan, two each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, said the commission.

A total of 8,139 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 7,417 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 722 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,687 by Monday, including 1,634 patients still receiving treatment, 19 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,417 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 491 asymptomatic cases, of whom 405 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,932 cases, including 828 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,766 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,601 had been discharged in Taiwan.

