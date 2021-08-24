Nanjing loosens exit rules on COVID-19 test certificates

08:43, August 24, 2021

A staff member disinfects at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Nanjing, which witnessed the country's latest resurgence of coronavirus cluster infections attributable to the Delta variant, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Aug. 19. From Aug. 23, people leaving Nanjing by rail, highway, waterway, etc. will no longer be required to provide negative nucleic acid test certificates. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

