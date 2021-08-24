U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb
Pedestrians walk in the rain caused by tropical storm Henri, in Times Square in New York, the United States, on Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (133,056) increased 14.0 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (116,740), according to the latest CDC weekly report.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, showed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (133,056) increased 14.0 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (116,740), according to the latest CDC weekly report.
As to the new hospital admissions, the current 7-day average for Aug. 11-Aug. 17 was 11,521, a 14.2 percent increase from the prior 7-day average (10,088) from Aug. 4- Aug. 10, said the report.
New admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 are currently at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, and Washington.
The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (641) has increased 10.8 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (578).
Nationally, the combined proportion of cases attributed to Delta is estimated to increase to 98.8 percent, said the report.
The U.S. total COVID-19 infections are over 37.8 million with more than 629,000 deaths, according to a tally updated Monday afternoon by the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday, 51.5 percent of the total U.S. population were fully vaccinated, showed CDC data.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1.94 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys discuss humanitarian aid to DPRK
- Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COVID-19
- One world, two systems:"Mad kings" of the COVID-19 era
- One world, two systems: How China has dealt with derelict officials during COVID-19
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.