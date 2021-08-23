Home>>
Over 1.94 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:34, August 23, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a girl student at the Hangtian Campus of the Beijing Yuying School in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.94 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
