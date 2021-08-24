Home>>
COVID-19 origins tracing should be objective rather than politically motivated: politicians
(Xinhua) 08:11, August 24, 2021
Politicians from different countries have said that COVID-19 origins tracing should be objective rather than politically motivated. As of 00:00 GMT, Monday, the world has recorded more than 211 million COVID-19 confirmed cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
