China's top epidemiologist: China likely to achieve herd immunity by end of 2021
(Xinhua) 17:02, August 24, 2021
China is likely to achieve effective herd immunity by the end of this year, with more than 80 percent of the population vaccinated, Zhong Nanshan, China's top epidemiologist, has said. Zhong gave a virtual speech at the China-Arab States Expo last Friday, sharing China's experience in epidemic prevention and control.
