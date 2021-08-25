Chinese embassy donates oxygen concentrators to help Myanmar fight COVID-19

YANGON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy to Myanmar on Tuesday donated 140 oxygen concentrators to Myanmar's Ministry of Health to help the country fight COVID-19, according to a release from the ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai believed that the donation could contribute to prevention, control and treatment measures of COVID-19 in Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic.

According to the figures released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, Myanmar reported 2,506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 378,377.

The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 14,622 while 305,844 patients have recovered so far, the ministry's figures said.

To curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 119 townships after five more townships were newly added to the list on Tuesday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

