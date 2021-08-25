Home>>
Chow Chow dog stays near COVID-19 checkpoint to relieve people's stress
(Xinhua) 09:41, August 25, 2021
Fabio, a Chow Chow dog fondly dubbed "Puppy Officer 1" in mock police uniform, walkd with a member of the Philippine National Police on patrol in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 24, 2021. Six-month-old Fabio is owned by policewoman Mary Ann Hernandez, who allows her dog to stay near the COVID-19 checkpoint to relieve the stress felt by residents and passersby during the pandemic. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
